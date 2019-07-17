Patient commits suicide at UBTH

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A patient has reportedly committed suicide at University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Benin City.

The patient, who was on admission at UBTH, weekend, reportedly stabbed himself to death at the Accident and Emergency, A & E, Ward.

The victim(name withheld), allegedly stabbed himself to death with a broken louvre beside his bed, while awaiting doctor’s attention.

The wife of the deceased was said to have gone to get an article within the hospital premises when the incident occurred, which triggered a spontaneous protest by patients at the Ward.

An eyewitness, who was also admitted in the Ward on Saturday night, who preferred anonymity, said: “He came into the hospital with his wife.

“I do not know what the doctor told him (the patient). The man suddenly became wild, broke a louvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death with a piece of glass.

“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something. There was blood everywhere. We were lucky not to have been injured.”

The corpse has been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

However, spokesman for UBTH, Mr. Joshua Uwaila, in a telephone interview, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to investigate.

