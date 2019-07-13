PA FASORANTI’S DAUGHTER’S DEATH: Reno Omokri bombs Femi Adesina

Angered with the three different stories surrounding the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Reuben Fasoranti, Ex-media aide to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Saturday, lampooned Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, noting that he (Adesina), should fear God and state categorically what killed Mrs Funke.

Recall that Mrs Funke Olakunrin was on Friday shot by suspected herdsmen along Benin/Ore expressway.

She was said to be traveling along Benin/Ore expressway when she along with others ran into the barricade mounted by the suspected FULANI HERDSMEN.

Herdsmen have been terrorizing motorists along the Benin/ Ore highway in recent times. Vanguard gathered that the assailants wanted to kidnap her alongside other occupants of the vehicle.

Reports had it that the suspected herdsmen abducted one of the occupants of the vehicle. The deceased, however, was unlucky as she was shot dead.

However, sending a condolence message believed to have signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to the family of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Adesina opined that Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed along Ondo-Ore road by those described as ARMED ROBBERS by Ondo Police Command.

His words, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed along Ondo-Ore road by those described as armed robbers by Ondo Police Command. He prays God to give Pa Fasoranti fortitude to bear the loss.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has placed a phone call to Pa Reuben Fasoranti on the sad loss of his daughter. He commiserated with the Afenifere leader, and prayed God to comfort him.”

But in a riposte, Omokri advised Adesina to speak the truth and fear nobody, noting that HERDSMEN were those behind the death of Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter.

His words, “Those who were there said HERDSMEN killed Pa Fasoranti, the Yoruba leader’s, daughter. But you, sitting in your AC office in Abuja, claim it is armed robbers, because the herdsmen are from the same tribe as your boss. Femi, fear God!

“What of if it had been your own sister? Would you have persisted in these lies? This is becoming unbearable. Too many homes have lost at least one life to these herdsmen. Call then what they are. Fear God, not General @MBuhari!”.

His tweets below:

Dear @FemAdesina, Those who were there said HERDSMEN killed Pa Fasoranti, the Yoruba leader’s, daughter. But you, sitting in your AC office in Abuja, claim it is armed robbers, because the herdsmen are from the same tribe as your boss. Femi, fear God! https://t.co/gJSe98IW9x — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

Dear @FemAdesina, What of if it had been your own sister? Would you have persisted in these lies? This is becoming unbearable. Too many homes have lost at least one life to these herdsmen. Call then what they are. Fear God, not General @MBuhari!https://t.co/gJSe98IW9x — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

Why is General @MBuhari‘s government INEPT and DISHONEST? The @NGRPresident claims “armed robbers” killed Pa Fasoranti’s daughter. @PoliceNG claim it is ‘kidnappers’. Eyewitnesses testify it is ‘herdsmen’. 1 death. 3 different stories! Who do we believe? #FreeLeahSharibu pic.twitter.com/TaocWrxiXq — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

The sad thing is that Bola @AsiwajuTinubu, who calls himself a Yoruba leader, has not said ANYTHING after herdsmen killed the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti. Imagine, if, God forbid, it was General @MBuhari‘s daughter, would Tinubu be silent? #FreeLeahSharibu — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

Buhari’s nephew MARRIED, Tinubu issued a STATEMENT. HERDSMEN killed Afenifere leader’s daughter, Tinubu issued a SILENT! Tunde Bakare QUIET

Falana QUIET

Osinbanjo QUIET

Meanwhile there is DISQUIET in Yorubaland

May I never be QUIET because of MEAT! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/xEOjRbOzRa — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019

Nothing illustrates @AsiwajuTinubu‘s response as Yorubaland is under attack like this picture. Is this your leader? How could a people who produced an AWOLOWO, an OBASANJO and an ABIOLA end up with this as their leader? Indeed, as Ogunde said, Yorùbá rónù#RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/w6NbX2RLGm — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 13, 2019