Ferrari: Your father is not less than Femi Otedola, Reno Omokri blows hot

“Your father is not less than Femi Otedola”, says Reno Omokri as he counsels Nigerians, following reactions that trailed Otedola’s gift to daughters.

Otedola had gifted his three daughters, Tolani Otedola, Temi Otedola, and Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) with new Ferrari vehicles.

His actions attracted myriads of reactions from Nigerians. Some of which Vanguard had earlier reported.

Reacting, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, opined: “Your father is not less than Femi Otedola because he did not buy you a Ferrari. Otedola is a billionaire.

“The cost of 3 Ferraris is less than 1% of his net worth. If your father spent 5% of his net worth educating you, then tour father did more than Otedola.

Remember the account of the widow’s mite? Don’t just look at the amount. Rather, look at the sacrifice. $1 million is chicken change to a billionaire.

“$10,000 is a sacrifice to a working man. Go home and appreciate your father. He did what Otedola has not done!”

Vanguard

