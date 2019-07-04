Ovulation cycle issues

By Spla Ogundipe

Ovulation is the release of an egg from the ovaries. A woman is born with all her eggs.

Once she starts her periods, one egg develops and is released during each menstrual cycle. After ovulation, the egg lives for 24 hours.

Pregnancy happens if a man’s sperm meets and fertilises the egg. Sperm can survive in the fallopian tubes for up to seven days after sex.

Occasionally, more than one egg is released during ovulation. If more than one egg is fertilised it can lead to a multiple pregnancy, such as twins, triplets or more.

You can’t get pregnant if ovulation doesn’t occur. It’s a fundamental rule.Theoretically, you are fertile for only a short time when you can get pregnant, and that is the time around ovulation. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when ovulation happens but in most women, it happens around 10 to 16 days before the next period.

It’s not accurate to say that all women are fertile on day 14 of the menstrual cycle. This might be true for women who have a regular 28-day cycle, but it won’t apply to women whose cycles are shorter or longer.

Vaginal secretions (discharge) change during the menstrual cycle. Around the time of ovulation, they become thinner and stretchy, a bit like raw egg white.

Menstruation may be preceded by cramps in the pelvis or lower back as the body begins to squeeze blood vessels shut in preparation for shedding the uterine lining.

Some cramping is normal, but severe or excessive cramps or menstrual bleeding may also signal problems with the hormones, ovaries or uterus, which may impair fertility if not addressed