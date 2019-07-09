By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—A member of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State, simply identified as Ayomikun, died Sunday afternoon after applying sniper on her hair to kill lice.

It was gathered that after applying the chemical on her hair, she reportedly collapsed from the effect of the chemical and was rushed to the hospital.

An eyewitness, who lived in the same compound with the deceased along Ogo-Oluwa area of the state capital, disclosed that “when she collapsed, a neighbour rushed to her aid, but the neighbour also collapsed from the effect of the chemical and had to be rushed to the hospital as well.

“Unfortunately, Ayomikun gave up the ghost before they got her to hospital.”

Ayomikun, an orphan, is a graduate of Human Kinetics. She lost her mother in June when she went home for the Eid-el-Fitr break.

Contacted, NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Okundaye, confirmed the incident, but added that she is yet to be fully briefed.

It was gathered that when NYSC contacted her relatives, they were told to bury Ayomikun’s remains in the state to avoid exposing her siblings, who are still in junior secondary classes, to emotional turmoil.

She was interred, yesterday, amidst tears at a burial ground in Ede-South Local Government Area of the state.