Osinbajo makes case for human capital devt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the need for development of human capital in Nigeria, saying it was key to progress and prosperity of any nation .

Osinbajo made the remarks, weekend, at the ”40th Anniversary Re-Union Symposium” organised by the 1979 Economics Class of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, held at Onikan, Lagos Island.

The theme of the symposium was; ”Alternative Approach to Financing Public University Education for Effective Human Capital Development in Nigeria.”

In attendance were:renowned academic,Prof.Bolaji Aluko;Vice-Chancellor of OAU,Prof.Eyitope Ogunbodede;President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),Prof.Biodun Ogunyemi, among other prominent personalities.

Osinbajo, noted that nation -building was a collective responsibility and urged all citizens of the need to contribute their quota to advance the cause of the country in the interest of the general populace.

The Vice-President said what separated developed and under developed countries, was the high quality of human capital of the former.

According to him, “The development of the western countries as well as the Asian Tigers was not by accident but by massive investment in human capital.

“Therefore, the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to a knowledge-driven economy, hence, our increased investments in the education sector.”

The Vice-President added that the government was also implementing programmes and policies to improve access to education to catalyse the country’s progress.

Osinbajo, described as unacceptable, the 10 million out-of-school children, saying the government was collaborating with the state government to address the problem.

The Vice-President said the Federal Government was investing massively in the free and compulsory education for children for the first nine years of their lives .

He therefore, urged the state government to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by showing more commitment to basic education.

“The Federal government’s school feeding programme has improved enrolment by about 40 per cent and government is strengthening the programme to record more gains.

“On the girl-child education, our government is giving it all the attention it deserves.

”Some studies have shown that that girls are smarter than boys .

”Any nation that does not educate its girls is doing itself a great harm.

”How do you solve your problem when you lock up your best minds?

”So educating the girl-child is not only sound economics but can also help to reduce the problem of population growth.

”One of the reasons we have large population is early marriages and it is because many of these girls are not educated.

”When you educate these girls,you can actually reduce population growth rate.We are committed to the girl-child education and we are doing a lot to get our girls in schools”,he said.

On teaching quality ,Osinbajo said the government was revamping Colleges of Education to provide the needed manpower for especially, basic education .

He commended the OAU 1979 Economics Class for organising the symposium,saying it would add to the discourse on the need for better education .

Osinbajo urged the class to sustain its advocacy for a better education sector .

Delivering the key note address, a former Vice-President of African Development Bank, Chief Bisi Ogunjobi called for increased funding of education to make it functional .