By Anthony Ogbonna

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the Nigerian Government will not fall for a cover-up of the alleged murder of a Nigerian, Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi, said to be strangled in her hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa described as painful, the murder of Mrs. Ndubuisi, who was, until her death, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

Condemning the alleged cover-ups by both the South African government and the hotel management, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said investigations to unravel the killers of late Ndubuisi will be thorough.

A video footage of late Ndubuisi, said to have died of strangulation in a hotel room in South Africa had emerged on social media, sparking outrage, especially after a report dated June 27, 2019 and signed by the Director-General of the Department of Health, Republic of South Africa, had claimed that she died of “unnatural causes consistent with strangulation.”

Late Ndubuisi died on June 13 at Kempton Park, Gauteng Province while she had attended the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino, Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Other Nigerians, including the former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, condemned the murder of late Ndubuisi and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Odinkalu, ” She traveled from #Nigeria to South Africa for the conference of the #Africa Insurance Organisation & ended up strangled in her hotel room at @EmperorsPalace. 26 days later, @nidcom_gov, the CCTV footage has still not been examined.

Also, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa tweeted saying the Controller-General in Johannesburg has assured that investigation into the murder of late Mrs. Ndubuisi would be transparent and thorough.

According to her, “Everything will be done to unravel the death of such a great woman. Our mission in Joburg will ensure that We will not relent I’m demanding this .

“No cover up will be allowed. I have faith in our mission in Jo burg. Investigations will be thorough. It’s a painful period. We must ensure matter unravelled.

“The CG in Joburg has assured that investigations will be thorough and transparent .And I believe it will.”

Below are some of the tweets on the matter:

In this release by the Chartered Institute of Insurance of #Nigeria #CIIN, Colleagues who were with Uju Ndubuisi on her fateful last trip to the AIO Conference in South Africa tell of their last encounters with a much loved colleague#WhoKilledUjuNdubuisihttps://t.co/NiWBYdNeoF — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) 4 July 2019

Madam @abikedabiri what is your response and reaction to this? This is such a matter that I expect you to be furious and fuming about. Imagine a guest getting killed in such a hotel? This must be unraveled. When will this country wake up & fight for her own? — NKEMAKONAM L OFONG (@nkemofong) 5 July 2019

Update on Ndubuisi. Our CG in SA along with the deceased’s brother are on the sad incident.Cctv showed no one entered the room. Autopsy showed she died of unnatural https://t.co/44cN12q1Em officer from the HC detailed on the case, working with SA police. Will keep you updated — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) 5 July 2019

Unnatural causes consistent with strangulation. Nobody entered the room so says the hotel’s CCTV after the initial refusal to cooperate with investigations. Hmm, this is not making sense at all. — Dr Chima MD (@chima_akunwata) 5 July 2019

You people should do proper investigation not dishing out this kind of report.. Was she killed diabolically? — The Soothsayer (@STFABULOUS) 5 July 2019

No one entered her room, is this a case of village people getting their visa? Surely, your office can do better and demand answers that make sense! — Lelora (@Ehjeerho) 5 July 2019

Did “her” office …diaspora request for the 48 hours CCTV footage and 24 hour CCTV footage of the VICTIM’S room before and after the HOTEL MANAGEMENT come to about the incident and #uneditedcctvfootage? — Okwy Okoye (@OOokoye1) 5 July 2019