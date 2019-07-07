Breaking News
Nigerian, Ndubuisi strangled in South Africa: No cover up will be allowed – Abike Dabiri-Erewa

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the Nigerian Government will not fall for a cover-up of the alleged murder of a Nigerian, Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi, said to be strangled in her hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Late Ndudi, strangled in a hotel room in South Africa

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa described as painful, the murder of Mrs. Ndubuisi, who was, until her death, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

Condemning the alleged cover-ups by both the South African government and the hotel management, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said investigations to unravel the killers of late Ndubuisi will be thorough.

A video footage of late Ndubuisi, said to have died of strangulation in a hotel room in South Africa had emerged on social media, sparking outrage, especially after a report dated June 27, 2019 and signed by the Director-General of the Department of Health, Republic of South Africa, had claimed that she died of “unnatural causes consistent with strangulation.”

Late Ndubuisi died on June 13 at Kempton Park, Gauteng Province while she had attended the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino, Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Other Nigerians, including the former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, condemned the murder of late Ndubuisi and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Odinkalu, ” She traveled from #Nigeria to South Africa for the conference of the #Africa Insurance Organisation & ended up strangled in her hotel room at @EmperorsPalace. 26 days later, @nidcom_gov, the CCTV footage has still not been examined.

Also, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa tweeted saying the Controller-General in Johannesburg has assured that investigation into the murder of late Mrs. Ndubuisi would be transparent and thorough.

According to her, “Everything will be done to unravel the death of such a great woman. Our mission in Joburg will ensure that We will not relent I’m demanding this .

“No cover up will be allowed. I have faith in our mission in Jo burg. Investigations will be thorough. It’s a painful period. We must ensure matter unravelled.

“The CG in Joburg has assured that investigations will be thorough and transparent .And I believe it will.”

