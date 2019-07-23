Ndokwa/Oshimili people protest alleged marginalisation

…Appeals to Okowa to their build roads

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MEMBERS of Ndokwa/Ndoshimili communities, have stormed the Delta State House of Assembly complex, Asaba, protesting their neglect by the Delta and Federal governments.

The protesters, led by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Mr. Isaac Osakwe and Secretary, Mr. Chinedu Ofulu lamented their continued marginalisation in the areas road construction and non appointment of indigenes from the oil producing areas into the board of Niger Delta Development Corporation, NDDC, since inception.

The group, in a protest letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and copied Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and President Muhammadu Buhari, said; “Since the inception of civilian administration in Nigeria, we have written protest letters to every administration in Delta State on the need to construct the Asaba-Oko-Abala-Utchi-Okpai-Abalagada road, which transverse three local government areas.

“The road as you already know eliminates the danger of traversing the River Niger as the only means of transportation for those living in the communities on its banks and tributaries. The road was awarded to Solel Boneh for N28 million by the defunct Bendel State military administration and work commenced at the River Niger head bridge end as far back as 1978 only to be abandoned.

“The project was inherited by Delta State Government and has been appearing as 10E in the yearly budget with no administration ready to commit any money to it. Apart from voting always for PDP in every election and allowed to suffer this way, we have also been producing oil, gas and electricity that service this nation and the state since the early 60s with nothing to show for it.”

