NAF appoints new branch chiefs, redeploys AOCs, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– The Nigerian Air Force, NAF,has announced appointment of new branch chiefs and redeployment of two Air Officers Commandings, AOCs as well as other senior officers in a new shakeup in the service.

The action, according to NAF,in a statement,Wednesday, by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,was “part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

The statement said:”The newly appointed Branch Chiefs are the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Napoleon Bali, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) and AVM Paul Dimfwina who is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.

“The new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, AVM James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi. Also redeployed are AVM John Baba as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat (CAILS), AVM Idi Lubo as Director of Operations, HQ NAF, AVM Christopher Umolu as Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team (PIMT) HQ NAF, AVM Maxwell Nnaji as Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Air Commodore Precious Amadi as the Commander ATF Operation Lafiya Dole. All appointments take effect from Friday, 19 July, 2019.”

