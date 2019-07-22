My encounter with Vigilante herdsmen in Ondo – Ajulo

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—Human rights activist, Mr. Kayode Ajulo, has given a vivid account of his encounter with armed herdsmen operating as vigilante in Ondo, at the weekend.

He said he was not attacked and that those he met were not violent.

Ajulo in a statement said: “My attention has been drawn to the publication in print and electronic media of my encounter with some vigilantes on my way from Akure on the July 21, 2019 which has generated a lot of controversial responses from different quarters.

“I have received calls from various well-wishers and friends of mine, locally and internationally, who out of concern, inquired whether I was hurt or injured by the vigilantes. It is pertinent to state that I am quite hale and hearty without any injury or harm.

“More so, it is important to state for the records the actual facts as regards the events that occurred that fateful, Sunday afternoon in order to clarify the narrative trailing the publications.

“It is quite true that I was in Akure, Ondo State from Friday, July 19, 2019 to Sunday, July 22, 2019 for my mother’s investiture as the Iya-Ijo (Chief Matron) of our home Church, Christ Anglican Church, Oke-Ifira-Akoko, Ondo State.

“On my way back to Abuja on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in the company of some security men, we saw two men at the highway around Akoko, Ondo State carrying dane guns.

“On sighting them, inquiry was made as to their duty on the highway with guns in their hands, being not uniformed men. They thereafter responded that they were members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Vigilante group whose operation is known to all the security apparatus in the area.

“Also, they willingly showed us their identity cards which had their names and designations. Some other security men came to corroborate their claims.

