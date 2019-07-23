Ministerial list: Nigerians react as Dalung, Ambode didn’t make list

Following the confirmation by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan of the 42-man ministerial list from President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians have taken to the social media to react on some notable omissions especially former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung

In case you missed it, here is the FULL LIST of the nominees sent to the National Assembly.

 

