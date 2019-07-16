Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 new national wage for Federal Public Service workers currently earning below the minimum wage.

The Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule said this while addressing a news conference on the implementation of the new national minimum wage on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the commencement of the approved payment would be determined by the office of the Accountant-General and back dated to when the President signed the agreement.

According to Egbule,the approval takes effect from April 18, 2018 and will affect the salary of government agencies under five salary structures.

This include the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

Also, the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS II) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS) would be affected.

“The negotiations between the Federal Government and the joint National Public Service Negotiating Council on the consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage for officers who earn above N30,000 would continue.

“The outcome of such negotiations will be implemented with effect from the date an agreement is reached,” he said.

Egbule assured the public that the Federal Government was totally committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage as agreed with key stakeholders.

He said that any enquiry relating to the implementation of the new minimum wage should be directed to the commission.