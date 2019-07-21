Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo exit from the team is a blow adding that the duo will be ‘greatly missed.’

Mikel and Ighalo annouced their retirement from the Super Eagles on Thursday, after the team settled for bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“As hard as it is to accept that you guys have retired from the National Team, it’s been nothing but a privilege and a great honour to play with you guys,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“Here’s wishing you nothing but the absolute best in your future pursuits. You will be greatly missed in the team John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo.”