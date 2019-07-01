Mikel has been a top professional – Osimhen

Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen has admitted that he is learning the ropes from Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel.

Mikel is by far the most experienced player in the Super Eagles squad and Osimhen says he has been picking up tips from the five-time Africa Cup of Nations veteran.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner has performed excellently in the training sessions leading up to yesterday’s big game, scoring brilliant goals against Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi on Thursday and Friday respectively.

‘’I think professionalism is what I’ve learnt from the more experienced players because like the captain Obi, he has been nothing but a top professional for many years and you can see the way he organizes the team,’’ Osimhen said.

‘’It’s not just about the coaching staff, it’s not just about the player but about him also, his personality is on top of this world and he jokes with us whenever it is needed and I think for us he makes us comfortable around him to be able to speak with him, to be able to joke with him and laugh with him.”