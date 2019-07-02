MedView to deploy three more planes

By Lawani Mikairu

MedView Airline has announced that it will soon deploy three of its aircraft that have been undergoing maintenance back to operation.

The airline also disclosed that it will soon regain its footing on its routes, especially the domestic routes with the expected increase in fleet size. It added that it has secured a B777-200 that would be used for Hajj operations beginning from July 10.

Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, gave the shareholders of the company this assurance during the 3rd Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the airline held in Lagos.

He revealed that the airline has secured loan from its banker, First Bank, to finance the maintenance of one of the aircraft at Aero maintenance base in Lagos, adding that the others that were in Israel and Estonia would soon be on the ground in Lagos.

According to Bankole: “Medview Airline is one of the airlines approved by the Federal government for Hajj operations, we have 17 States and we have covered 15, we signed a contract to airlift a lot of pilgrims for 2019. We got a loan from the First bank so we got the B777-200 aircraft for the company. The aircraft would be used to commence hajj operations in Kaduna by July 10 and we have a total of 10,600 pilgrims from Kaduna, we expect a turnaround in 2019”.

On domestic operations, he said: “We have three classic aircraft which were all due for C-check at the same time. One was in Israel, another was in Estonia and third was flying, but we got the money from the bank to put the second aircraft to use and so, it had been taken to Aero Maintenance base, I assure you that the third aircraft would soon be on ground, because domestic operations is our major market, we promise to do more than expected”.

“Expect beautiful operations when the three aircraft get fully operational soon and each aircraft would be yielding about N376 million monthly. We also assure you that we will not lease aircraft, as we are working with a strategic partner in order to get a new aircraft into our fleet.”

50 cabin crew have already completed their recurrent training while 10 workers have been recalled to join the training in preparation for operations”, he said.