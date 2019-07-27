Man, 29, killed while rescuing friend

By Victor Arjiromanus

It was a moment of gloom and shock as 29 years old young man was reportedly murdered in cold blood, while trying to rescue his friend from the hands of unidentified hoodlums.

The deceased, Chuka Nduka, who hailed from Inbi-Ise, in Imo state, was until his death, an apprentice at Westminster, in Trinity area of Lagos.

Narrating how the incident that took Nduka’s life occurred, a member of the family who identified himself as Obi, said; ‘’Chika was killed on July 14, 2019. He left home at Ilasa, that morning, to attend his friend’s child dedication at Ajegunle.

He left the party in the company of another of his friend. While waiting in Olodi Apapa bus top for a motorcycle to take him back home, a gang of boys attacked his friend. In his confused state, he managed to rescue his friend from the grips of the boys. His friend escaped, leaving Nduka to face the hoodlums alone. They pounced on him and attacked him with machetes. In the process, one of them shot him’’.

Late Nduka as gathered, had completed his five years apprentice and was due to start his own business by the end of this year but he never lived to witnesses that moment of freedom.

Mother faints

When news of his demise reached his mother, Mrs Pricilia Nduka, she reportedly slumped as she had looked forward to her first child completing his apprentice and at the end assist his siblings.

Information at the disposal of the Crime Guard revealed that his distraught mother was yet to recover from the demise of her husband, only to be visited with another calamity.

Obi told Crime Guard that “his mother fainted two times when she heard the news and has remained inconsolable, as she keeps demanding to see her son, who left her in the village for Lagos. The family has been thrown into mourning since the tragedy occurred. We have resolved to retrieve the corpse and send it home for our kinsmen to see”.

Vanguard