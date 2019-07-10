By Prince Osuagwu

Connectivity and data centre solutions provider, MainOne, has promised to champion the development of Information Communications Technology, ICT in the University of Benin, Edo State, saying universities are the best avenues to spread technology knowledge across a critical mass.

The promise came on the heels of the expansion of its network into Edo State. The technology company also pledged financial support and internship opportunities for the top performing ICT students of the university.

CEO of MainOne Funke Opeke,said her company was committed to improving access to ICT on campuses in Nigeria, saying it was the reason MainOne invested in fibre connectivity at UniBen.

Opeke was the keynote speaker at the 4th edition of the University’s ICT Day, recently. The event was themed: Building Sustainable Future with ICT Tools and Apps.

In her address, Opeke said it was important for students to take advantage of the opportunities available in ICT. She highlighted how advancements in technology and access to infrastructure, have lowered the barrier to entry for potential entrepreneurs like never before regardless of age, gender, social or educational statuses. She also noted that, there are more opportunities for financing from local incubators alongside international initiatives to support the growing network of technology startups.

Vanguard