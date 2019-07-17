Mahrez refuses to write off Teranga Lions

Algeria captain and Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez has revealed that he remains wary of Senegal despite beating them in the group stage of the ongoing 2019 AFCON, even as both countries get set to battle once again in Friday’s final. Algeria will face Senegal – a team they have already beaten in the group stage at the AFCON – in the final in Cairo on Friday night.

“We played Senegal in the group stages and we know they are a very good team. It will be a tough final. Always even if it is another team finals are always tough. But for Senegal, we know their strengths and weaknesses and we will go to give them a good game – We are in the final after 29 years.” This will be the fifth AFCON meeting between these two sides. Interestingly, Algeria and Senegal played in the semi final when Les Fennecs won the title in 1990.

The Algerians were 2-1 winners. They met in the group stages in 2015, Algeria winning 2-0 and met again in 2017 drawing 2-2.