Madrid ready to pay Utd £150m for Pogba

•Give him Bale’s £600k wages’

REAL MADRID are reportedly ready to pay Manchester United £150million for Paul Pogba.

And they will give the Frenchman Gareth Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages.

That is according to Spanish publication AS, who say the outcast Welsh winger’s exit is essential to Los Blancos signing Pogba.

Madrid have been chasing the 26-year-old World Cup winner all summer.

But after the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, they need to balance the books.

Boss Zinedine Zidane has made it clear Bale does not feature in his plans and said in an explosive press conference this weekend it would be “a good thing for everyone” if the forward left.

The Los Blancos chief said: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

“I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done. I have to make decisions. We have to change.

“The exit is the coach’s decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

“The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will – and it’s a good thing for everyone.”

However, getting Bale out of the club remains the tricky part and is proving to be a huge stumbling block in Zidane’s pursuit of Pogba.

The star’s agent insists he will not be sent out on loan and could remain at Madrid for three more years.