A former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has been nominated for appointment as Director-General of the newly established Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency by the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Governor also constituted a Governing Board for the agency through a letter to the House State House of Assembly by the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa read by the Speaker, RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori during yesterday’s plenary.

The nominees as nominated by the governor are Dr Joseph Otumara as Chairman, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay as Director-General with Dr Sunny Ezonfafe, Mrs Amaka Egboro and Prince Kelly Otuedon as members of the board.

The governor said the constitution of the Agency was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section Four sub-section 2A of the law establishing the Agency.

After receiving the letter following a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere seconded by Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit thirty-five copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22, 2019 and should appear for screening on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The Governor also reconstituted the Local Government Service Commission with Hon. Joesph Otirhe as Chairman, Pastor Chukwuka John Greatman as first member, Hon. Katherine Ilolo as second member and Mrs Rose Asore as third member.

According to the letter, Governor Okowa said the reconstitution of the Commission followed the expiration of the former members and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 81 Sub Section Two of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission Law 2004.

The Speaker, Oborevwori also directed nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday, July 22, 2019, and should appear for screening on Wednesday 24, 2019.

VANGUARD