Oborevwori appoints 31-year-old Ossai as Senior Special Assistant on media

Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed a social media Influencer Mr. Ossai Success as Senior Special Assistant on Media in the office of the governor.

Ossai who announced his appointment via his verified Facebook page said he is grateful to God and to the Governor of Delta State for finding him worthy.

“I am overwhelmed with the uncountable messages and calls regarding my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Media.

“I am humbled and glad to accept this noble appointment.

“Thanks to His Excellency for finding me worthy of this recognition.I am grateful to God Almighty who made this appointment a reality.

“I promised not to disappoint the Governor and the people of Delta State on this noble assignment”.

Ossai a 31- year-old graduate from Delta State University Abraka was at the age of 23 In 2015, the immediate past governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa appointed Ossai as Political Aide from 2015 to 2019 and was elevated by the governor to Special Assistant on Special Duties (Media) at the age of 27.

Ossai is also an associate member of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) , a Registered Practitioner in Advertising, a fellow of Institute Of Policy Management Development and the Convener of Delta Social Media Summit .