LESEMA sets up marine rescue unit, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has concluded plans to flag off a response team, known as Marine Rescue Unit, in order to ensure prompt response to emergencies, surveillance, as well as provide adequate safety of the commuting populace on Lagos waterways.

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer, CEO,LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who disclosed this, weekend, during the interactive session with members of LASEMA staff at the Safety Arena, Bolade Oshodi, Lagos, said the operation would be done in collaboration with marine police.

Oke-Osanyintolu stressed that the move was to revamp its operations on Lagos State waterways, saying that the agency would henceforth, actively compliment the efforts of the state waterways agencies such as the marine police, Navy and other relevant stakeholders.

He stated that the position of the agency was in sync with the efforts of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu to provide adequate safety of lives and properties through workable and achievable programmes and strategies, aimed at improving efficiency in the delivery of disaster management in the State.

Vanguard