Landlord, wives, pregnant daughter, 8 others die in Jos building collapse

The owner of the two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State that collapsed Monday evening, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, reportedly died in the incident alongside his two wives and nine others.

The deaths were confirmed, yesterday, in Jos by the Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mrs Junni Bala.

Bala disclosed that four other people, who were injured in the disaster, are receiving treatment in the hospital, noting that search and rescue operations had been completed.

It was gathered that of the nine others that lost their lives, some were Nalele’s children, including his pregnant daughter.

However, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, yesterday, disclosed that 14 persons have so far died and four severely injured in the incident.

Mr. Nurudeen Musa, Head, Search and Rescue Operations, North-Central Office, NEMA, who made this known to newsmen in Jos, said the death toll increased after the rescue operation conducted by a joint team from NEMA, SEMA, the International Red Cross and security agencies.

According to him, “as at this afternoon(yesterday), we recorded 14 deaths and four persons severely injured in the building collapsed.”

Musa said the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

It was gathered that some of the corpses have been released to their families for burial.

