Breaking News
Translate

Kogi pilgrims pray for peaceful governorship election

On 10:43 amIn Newsby

Some pilgrims from Kogi said they were engaged in praying for a peaceful governorship election scheduled for Nov. 16.

Pilgrims
File: Pilgrims

They said this a separate interview with newsmen at the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah on Sunday.

One of them, Isa Usman said, “Since my arrival in Madinah for this year Hajj, I have made it my cardinal principle to also pray for peace in the forthcoming governorship election in my state.

2019 Hajj: NAHCON reserves 5-star hotel for pilgrims in Madinah(Opens in a new browser tab)

“I also prayed for all our leaders, particularly our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for Allah to give him more wisdom in piloting the affairs of Nigeria.”

He commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Kogi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for securing them good accommodation.

He added that he and his colleagues also have no complain about the food they were being served in Madinah.

No fewer than 22 governorship candidates, including the incumbent, Alhaji Yahya Bello, would contest for the governorship seat on.

Meanwhile, the number of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj, as at July 20 stands at 14,649 with 30 flights according to NAHCON.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.