Kidnappers demand N16m ransom for 4 Turkish expatriates in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The kidnappers of the four Turkish expatriates kidnapped, weekend, at Gbale village in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, are said to be demanding N16 million as ransom for their release.

Vanguard reliably gathered that N4 million was placed on each of the four Turkish expatriates making the N16 ransom demanded.

The community leader in Lafiagi in same local government area, Abdulrahaman Manzuman, who revealed this yesterday, said: “We are very disturbed concerning the incident.

“I heard that the kidnappers have contacted the company, demanding for N4 million per head. I cannot say much on it because I am not in town currently,” he was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Police Command has reassured that it is working assiduously to effect the safe release of the abducted Turkish nationals and denied knowledge of the ransom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Ajayi Okasanmi, in an interview with Vanguard, denied any knowledge of demand for ransom.

Okasanmi said the Police Command had advised family members of the victims not to pay ransom for their release, adding that “for now, the Police is working round the clock to make sure the victims are released unhurt and alive.

“That is what I can say for now. We don’t want to give out information that will jeopardise the safe release of the Turkish nationals.”

Recalling the incident he said: “On that fateful evening of the incident, we were told by other people who had scampered for safety that some gunmen, who looked like herdsmen, had taken the Turkish to unknown destinations.

“The victims were drinking at a local joint, when the gunmen invaded the area and kidnapped them.”

