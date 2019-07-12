Jonah, deputy governor joins race

ABUJA- Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state, John Jonah yesterday obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the governorship primaries of the People Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the poll slated for November 16.

Jonah who arrived the national secretariat of the party in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday told newsmen that passion for service propelled him to join the race for the hot seat.

He denied any crack among those currently serving in the Seriake Dickson-led government, adding that more than anything else, they were prepared to work in the interest of Bayelsa people, individually and collectively.

“There is no crack, if there is anything, it is cohesion within the restoration family. People were expecting that by this time, the governor will bring one candidate and say this is my candidate, and in fact they are speculating that others would not be allowed to show interest; and they will be forced to just withdraw.

“That could have brought cracks, but in the thinking of the administration, this is not the way to go. We felt that those that have interest and capacity to administer the state should show interest and we will proceed from there,” he said.

On the possibility of succeeding Governor Dickson, Jonah said he has played the loyalty card for years, adding that the experience garnered thus far would make him a great governor is the party rallies behind him.

He continued: “There is no ship that will have two captains but some deputy governors may not know that by virtue of their upbringing and training.“”I have done the work of deputy several times before coming to this state and I know how my deputies reacted to me and that is the conduct I brought to this place and that is why you have not heard of any friction. If you don’t want to be a deputy, then you can leave.

“If it pleases God that it is my turn, I have the capacity to carry out these functions (of governor). I have the passion for it and I have the experience for it and luckily for me, I had the opportunity to understudy somebody.

“So I think, if it pleases the people of Bayelsa, they will decide and if given the responsibility, I am very prepared for the job.”

