“Ise Ya” Political Group debuts

…To spread governor’s good news everywhere

By Demola Akinyemi

No sooner had Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara state won the last gubernatorial election which was clinically achieved by the “O to ge” political movement, the governor recruited members from across all the wards in the sixteen local governments of the state to form a political movement called “Ise Ya”, which means ‘work has started’ with the sole mandate of spreading the good news about his administration everywhere.

The leadership of the group is expected to interface with various government ministries and parastatals to ensure that the various directives of the governor are being carried out as expected.

Another mandate of the group is to go to various radio and television stations to speak with the people of the state and get feedbacks from the listeners that would help the administration to know other grey areas that also need critical attention to be attended to.

Recall that the “O to ge”political movement in the state started the revolution against the political dynasty of Dr Bukola Saraki by buying airtime on various radio stations in Ilorin, highlighting

the mistakes of the last administrations.

Several calls were often made by the listeners, mostly civil servants revealing the secrets of the government and many allegations of fraud to the public. The effect of all of these radio activities over time pitched the people against the then government whose media aides could do little or nothing to defend.

The consequence was the outcome of the election which was a landslide victory not only for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq but also for all the candidates of the opposition All Progressives Congress(APC) who today are at the helm of political affairs in the state.

The members of “Ise Ya” Support Group have indeed met severally with the governor for various briefings and updates before their launch last Wednesday to mark the 50 days administration of the governor in office

The Chairman of the group Rev Bunmi Olusona, also a member of the Transition Implementation Committee while addressing press conference in Ilorin to commemorate the 50 days of the current administration in office also revealed that the Governor AbdulRazaq’s predecessor bequeathed about

19 billion as pension and gratuity indebtedness.

The political support group for the new administration in its crusade of charting a new course for the state also clarified that the public declaration of the governor’s assets is not negotiable because he believes in transparency.

Olusona explained that Governor Abdulrazaq who is currently expending his personal resources to carry out government business does not have the plan to recoup them in the future.

“This governor has come to serve the people and the good people of Kwara are already seeing it.The situation is unlike the previous administrations that looted Kwara state and brought it down to zero level”, he said.

The group however urged the state governor to develop a blueprint on the outcome of his numerous visits to organizations, parastatals, agencies and stakeholders in the state, making the document available in order to carry stakeholders along.

“There is a lot of rot in the state. Those who governed the state before did that with a mindset to loot and plunder the people’s patrimony with impunity. The state has been brought to its knees by the previous administrations,” he added.

The ISG chair then reeled out the achievements of the current administration in the state in the last 50 days, scoring the administration above average. Rev Olusona said: “It may not be business as usual. We therefore urge members of the public to exercise their rights to advise the government whenever the need arises.

“As we appeal for your support, it is incumbent on us at the “Ise ya” Support Group also to advise the governor to develop a blueprint in line with his campaign manifesto and the outcome of his visits and make the document available in order to carry the stakeholders along.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that such blueprint would assist Kwarans to track and appreciate the progress achieved in every sector of the state’s economy. We strongly appeal to the governor to carry the party stalwarts along in his day to day activities.

“The constitution of the state executive council and boards of state-owned organizations is another important decision which the citizens are anxiously waiting for. We urge him to take a look at various inputs, formal and informal, which he might have received from well-meaning Kwarans in that regard and take action promptly.” He attributed the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the state at the polls to divine intervention.

“Without going spiritual, you will all agree with me that the emergence of Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the governorship candidate of APC in the state was divinely ordained. So also was the overwhelming support, goodwill and reception which permeated his campaign tours to all the nooks and crannies of the state as well as his subsequent victory as the democratically elected governor of the state,” he added.

Vanguard