Investor commits $250m to Benin Industrial Park- Gov Obaseki

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says an investor, Anchor Tenant, has committed about 250 million dollars to the development of Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park project.



Obaseki made this known when a World Bank Team led by Gloria Joseph-Raji, paid him courtesy visit on Tuesday in Benin.

He said that his administration had continued to make considerable progress on the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park project.

Obaseki said that the plan was to commence construction at the site before the end of the year.

“We have made considerable progress on our industrial park as we touched on an anchor tenant who has committed close to 250 million dollars for their operation.

“This has been confirmed. As I speak, we have two others from China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and we are working closely to get a commitment from them,” he said.

Obaseki said his administration was focussed on building conducive business environment to scale up investment and create more job opportunities in the state.

The governor said that the state government was concentrating on key elements to improve ease-of-doing-business in the state by improving land reforms, law and order, streamlining the state revenue service and human capital development.

He said: “We have received support from the Universal Basic Education Fund to build a digital laboratory at the College of Education in Abudu, and we will work with you to build human capacity.

“The law for restructuring the College of Education is before the parliament and will be considered soon.

“Procurement for laboratory equipment for the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) has been completed and will be ready for use by the last quarter of the year.

“We have identified three other technical colleges in Isi, Irrua and Igarra for similar projects.”

Joseph-Raji said the visit was planned as a follow-up to the earlier one by the Team in January 2019.

Leader of the World Bank delegation said: “Our overall objective is to support your government to boost jobs creation for youths in the state.

“We settled on supporting your administration to build a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

“The private sector creates the jobs, but government ensures an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.” (NAN)