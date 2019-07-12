Ijegun: Authorities must investigate deadly pipeline explosion – Amnesty

– Government must do more to avert further tragedy

The Nigerian authorities must urgently investigate the recent catastrophic pipelin eexplosion in Komkom community in Oyigbo, Rivers State and take urgent step tostop further tragedies said Amnesty International.

“This tragedy could have been avoided. The long history of deaths as a result ofpipeline explosions across Nigeria is an indication that authorities are not doingenough to address these perennial oil leak and pipeline explosions.” said SeunBakare, Programmes Manager, Amnesty International Nigeria.

No fewer than 48 men and women are reported to have died on June 22, 2019 whilepeople were scooping petroleum product from a ruptured oil pipeline, following apipeline explosion in their community. The government blamed the leakage of thepipeline which is managed by the government owned Pipeline and ProductMarketing Company, PPMC, on sabotage and vandalism.

Amnesty International investigation indicates the reasonable suspicion that policemen attached to the nearby Afam police station of the Rivers state police command were largely responsible for the explosion.

Eye witnesses and government sources told Amnesty International that policemenfrom Afam police station were seen near the scene of the explosion shortly beforethe pipeline exploded. They alleged that a patrol team from Afam police division fired gunshots into the pipeline because of failed demands for bribes from people stealing petroleum products from the leaking pipeline. The fire started shortly after the policemen shot in the air.

“The incident must be investigated and those responsible for the deadly incidentbrought to book. The government must compensate the victims and ensure thatincidents of pipeline leakage and explosion are urgently addressed,” said MrBakare.

More than two weeks after the incident, a police spokesman contacted by AmnestyInternational said they are still investigating.

“Pipeline explosion and fuel leakages have become frequent causes of death inNigeria. While many of the fatalities occur because of people recklessly scoopingfor fuel, it is the responsibility of authorities to put in place security and safetymeasures to avert such tragedies,” said Seun Bakare.

BACKGROUND

No fewer 150 people have died in over 17 cases of pipeline explosions in Nigeria since January 2015. In October 2018, at least 60 people died when a pipeline exploded in Osisioma in Abia state, south east Nigeria.

Most of the explosionshave been blamed on pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering by localcommunity youths and criminal gangs.

However, there were instances where negligence by oil companies had led to deadly explosions. Nigeria’s most deadly pipeline explosion occurred in October 1998 at Jesse town in Delta state, killing an estimated 1200 people, with many more people injured after a ruptured pipelineled to an explosion. In most cases there is no proper investigation and prosecution of people responsible for the explosion. Victims are hardly compensated or rehabilitated.

