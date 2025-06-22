Police launch investigation as factory explosion leaves 5 dead in Kano

Kano Police CP Ibrahim Bakori, at the explosion scene.

Kano State Police Command confirmed an explosion at Yongxing Steel Company along Ring Road in Mariri Quarters, Kano.

The company’s marketing manager, Mr Ibrahim Udazu, reported the incident and said the explosion occurred on the factory premises and caused multiple injuries.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ibrahim Bakori, led a team of first responders, including operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Team, to the scene.

“Police secured and cordoned off the area to prevent further harm. The EOD unit recovered five suspected explosive devices from the scene without incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion occurred during the offloading of scrap materials from a truck that arrived from Damaturu in Yobe.

“Fifteen persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“Five of the victims later died, while others are currently receiving treatment,” the command said.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

He also urged the residents to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with the police to help determine the cause of the explosion.

The command urged public members to report suspicious activity or provide relevant information to the police through the following emergency numbers:0803 241 9754, 0812 382 1575). 0902 929 2926.

Vanguard News