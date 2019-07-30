Ihedioha to reward student who bagged 9As in 2019 WASSCE

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has promised to reward Stephany Chizobam Ugboaja, a student who bagged 9As in the just-concluded 2019 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Aic Akwaradu, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, disclosed this in a statement made available to vanguard.

Akwaradu said findings by the government showed that Ugboaja, a student of Jesuit Memorial College in Rivers State, hails from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo.

Akwarandu asked anyone with useful information on how to locate the girl not to hesitate to do so as Iheodia’s government is ready to reward excellence and good ambassadors of the state.

“Anyone who knows Miss Stephany Chizobam Ugboaja should come out and let the government know.

Rewarding her is another way through which the governor encourages more students to pursue high academic standards,” he said in a statement.

“Ihedioha has continually pledged his commitment towards bringing out the best in indigenes who make Imo state proud”.

“Since assuming office, governor Emeka Ihedioha has reiterated his unflinching commitment to revamping the education sector of the state, ensuring that Imo state comes first in all national academic activities. Rewarding a student like Miss Stephany Chizobam Ugboaja, will encourage other students in pursuing academic excellence.” the statement read.

