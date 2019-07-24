I remain Eze-elect, says Asomugha

By Henry Ojelu

The Eze-elect designate of Umuawa-Alaocha autonomous community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state, Chief Godswill Asomugha has said that he remains the legally elected leader of the community and urged his subjects to disregard rumours that his stool has been taken over.

Speaking with Vanguard, Chief Asomugha said that rumours and local publications that one Chief Uchendu Uzoanya emerged as the new Eze-elect, is nothing but lies and falsehood meant to cause disunity in the community.

Chief Asomugha stated that after the death of the last Eze-elect, Late Eze Uwadi, elders of the community which comprised of four villages, resolved that his vilage, Umuocha should produce the next Eze.

According to him, after due consultation and compromise among his kinsmen, he was unanimously elect as the Eze-elect designate.

He further stated that the process of his coronation has since started with an endorsement by the Local Government chairpersons and notification sent to the Ministry in charge of chieftaincy affairs in the state.

“ On June 13, after my people unanimously elected me as the Eze-elect of our dear community, we started the process of my coronation with the necessary documentation at both the local government and ministry in charge of chieftaincy affairs.

“ But for the delay in the appointment of commissioners, the process would have been completed. It came as a shock to me, when I heard that a lecturer at Abia State University, Uchendu is going about claiming to be the new Eze-elect of Umuawa-Alaocha community when in fact everything about my coronation had been concluded. I believe this is a mischief and I urge our peace loving kinsmen to disregard the attempt to bring disunity among our people.

Appealing to the state government and Abia State University to call Uchendu to order, Chief Asaugha wondered why someone in the state public service would be attempting to assume the position of a traditional ruler when public service rules and Umuawa-Alaocha constitution does not permit such.

Vanguard