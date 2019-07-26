HIGHWAY PATROL: Akeredolu orders arrest of Fulani Vigilante group

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, ordered the Police to arrest anyone or group parading itself as Fulani Vigilante in any part of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

Criticism had trailed the report of Fulani herdsmen patrolling the highway as vigilante group.

Ojogo said the state government “has witnessed with utmost dismay, an orchestrated campaign in respect of the above subject matter.

“The intention of the sponsors and their echoers is undoubtedly, to discredit the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and ostensibly, incite the people against the Ondo State Government.

“It is pertinent to recall that upon the circulation of the story in the social media about the purported formation of an armed vigilante group by the Miyetti Allah, Governor Akeredolu was swift in his reaction to the development.

“Not only did he disown the move, if at all, he indeed ordered the Police to arrest anyone or group which parades itself as Fulani Vigilante.

“The governor’s position was decisive even as it was pointedly consequential.

“At the risk of repeating himself, Governor Akeredolu reaffirmed the position of Government on Tuesday, July 23 when he was accosted by reporters who sought further information on the matter.

“The leadership of the Miyetti Allah in the State has equally disowned the report and has even provided further insights into actionable steps to deal with whoever conducts self in a manner that does not conform to the position of Government.

“The position of Governor Akeredolu on this matter stands. The government will not allow armed Fulani Vigilante in any part of Ondo State.”

Vanguard