Herdsmen want N30m for 3 ladies kidnapped on Lagos-Benin Road

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THREE ladies, Okuboere, Seifefa and Amara, travelling from Lagos to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, were reportedly abducted Sunday afternoon by suspected kidnappers along the Okada axis of Edo State.

A sister-in-law to two of the victims, Princess Grace, a journalist, who made this known in Yenagoa yesterday, said the kidnappers were demanding N30 million ransom for their release.

She said: “My sisters-in-law, from Bayelsa State, Okuboere, Seiyefa, and their friend Amara from Abia State, have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen along Okada Road in Edo State.

“They were driving from Lagos to Yenagoa with two children. The herdsmen were said to have shot at them from the front and while they were trying to reverse, attacked them from behind.

“The children, aged 12 and four, were left behind in the car in the bush where the incident happened. Last night (Sunday), one of the victims called me to inform their parents that the kidnappers are demanding N30 million.

“Despite not having jobs, these girls have worked hard. One owns a small tailoring shop, the other sells drinks and the third supports her husband to raise two children. The Police in Edo State have been contacted.”

