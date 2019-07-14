Breaking News
Translate

Herdsmen stab 49-year-old farmer to death in Ogun

On 9:01 pmIn Newsby

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Residents of Adao community in Alabata area of Odeda Local government in Ogun state were thrown into confusion on Sunday when two suspected herdsmen reportedly stabbed a 49-year-old farmer, Rafiu Showemimo to death.

RUGA Herdsmen
Herdsmen along with their cows wait for buyers at Kara Cattle Market in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 10, 2019. – Kara cattle market in Agege, Lagos is one of the largest of West Africa receiving thousands of cows weekly due to the massive consumption of meat in Lagos area. (Photo / AFP)

It was gathered that the suspected herdsmen accosted the farmer and stabbed him in the neck on his way back home from the farm around 12 noon .

It was gathered that a 76- year -old man had two weeks ago escaped death after suspected herdsmen macheted him in the head .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached as of the time of filing this report .

Pandemonium in Nasarawa as vigilance group, traders clash(Opens in a new browser tab)

However, the Olu of Alabata, Chief Sanusi Waheed who oversees the affected Adao community as one of his consenting communities, among others stressed the need for quick government’s intervention to abort the plans of the youths to foment trouble adding that the herders had crossed their boundaries.

He said ” The Fulanis have crossed their boundaries and we can’t condole them anymore

Masari and promoters of fake news(Opens in a new browser tab)

, there is need for urgent intervention of the government in the Fulani/herdsmen problems in this community and country.

” We would do all within our powers in communicating our plight to the government”.

When our correspondent visited the community, the youths were sighted standing at strategic points in their numbers and armed with local guns, cutlasses and charms.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.