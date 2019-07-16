Herder caught with sack of bullets in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—herdsmen have been caught by the people of Obudi Agwa Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area, with one of them carrying a sack of bullets.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Ignatius Asor, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri, saying his people were living in fear. He said the suspect was handed over to the Police Area Command at Egbema.

He told Vanguard: “Some youths saw two of the herdsmen and called them. One of them with a gun ran away and the other one was caught with a bag. He told the youths that it was just garri. But when the youths forced the bag from him and opened it, they saw bullets. We are not happy about what is happening.”

Obudi Agwa is a neighbouring community to Obokofia in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state where herdsmen last week, caused a stir by shooting sporadically because their host asked them to leave.

They later apologised and begged to be forgiven.

Meanwhile, there is growing tension in the area as Obudi Agwa people are said to be on the run, having seen that the herders have been armed.

Speaking to Vanguard on how the villagers caught the herdsmen conveying bullets, Eze Asor, said: “Herdsmen have invaded my community and my people are doing things in fear now. As you know, these people are armed to the teeth.

“I have reported the matter to the Area Commander here. He even saw more than one thousand cows invading the community. The story you heard is the truth and I don’t know the next step to take. They stay in our bush and do whatever they like.

“As they move around, they destroy our crops, causing pains to our people, especially the farmers. The funniest thing is that I don’t know where they got their instruction from. They do things with impunity and I can’t understand.”

Vanguard