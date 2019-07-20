Gov. Ihedioha implements contributory pension scheme in Imo

Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has revealed that the state government has commenced the process of implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for pensioners.

The governor stated that his administration drew strength from the legal framework provided by the state’s legislature which enacted the CPS law in 2009.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday, the governor said that the CPS will ensure that remittances into workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts and funding of the retirement benefit bond redemption fund accounts, were made. In addition, the CPS will guarantee the sustainability of payments and regularity of same.

“I am glad to inform you we have adopted of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as the most sustainable system. Incidentally, the Imo State House of Assembly, passed a Law to this effect since 2009, but it is yet to be activated, in the interest of the pensioners, till date”, he announced.

Gov. Ihedioha who said that the committee on pension matters set up by his administration has commenced pension verification noted that it will be the last verification exercise the State will embark on as the Data collated will remain credible.

He explained that the verification was necessary to obtain the accurate data of pensioners and to work out the best packages for the senior citizens in the state.

He said: “Further to this, we are conducting a credible LG – by – LG verification exercise to once and for all get the correct data. We are also conducting a staff audit in both the State and Local Governments to help fish out ghost workers and also restore efficiency in the public service. We are working out the best packages for pensioners. Your welfare is critical to our desire”

While appealing to pensioners for their understanding, the Imo Governor averred that the pension reforms embarked on by his government will ease the payment and collection of pensions.

“We appeal for understanding as this is for the sole purpose of sanitising the system. We feel empathy for our senior citizens. Hence, we are determined to bring an end to the situation where pensioners stand under the sun for several hours in order to receive their accrued rights.”, he concluded.

