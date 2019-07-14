God is the only One we have

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

IT is worthy to praise, adore, appreciate, thank, honour, exalt and glorify the omnipotence God because His mercy remains forever.

God is the one and the only one we have. God is the king that has been doing things for us. He made and know everybody very well.

The Bible says in Psalm 100:3…know that the Lord is God, it is He who made us, and we are his, we are his people, the sheep of his pasture” God knows the way we are. The powerful people of the world are looking at the faces the way Samuel was looking at faces during the process of appointing king for Israel among the children of Jesse but God looked at the heart (Samuel 16:7) . God Almighty is the being to worship, serve and bow down our heads for. What is evil? It is God because He does whatever He likes.

An unquestionable God who asked Jeremiah is anything too hard for me (Jeremiah 32:27). He made a man to be blind from birth so that His work might be displayed in the man’s life (John 9:1-5). He restored the sight of the blind man and made the lame to work. All these were done by Him, the Almighty God.

He is so magnanimous and great that the Bible say in Ecclesiastes 6:13-14 “Consider what God has done, who can straighten what he has made crooked? When times are bad, consider God has made the one as well as the other ” God lives in both the light and darkness. He owns the good and the bad. Whatever position or situation a person finds himself or herself is with the consent of God. The Bible says in Exodus 4:11-12 “The Lord said to him (Moses), who gave man his mouth? Who makes him deaf or mute? Who gives him sight or make him blind?

Is it not I, the Lord. Also Amos 3:6 says “…when disaster comes to a city, has not the Lord caused it” Furthermore, the book of Isaiah 45:7 says “I form the light and create darkness. I make peace and create evil, I the Lord, do all these things” Brethren it becomes pertinent for people to comprehend that it is God and there is no other. He said in Isaiah 45:5 that I am the Lord, and there is no other apart from me there is no God”.

God says He is beginning and the end (Alpha and Omega). Therefore it is required for people to praise and exalt God because He does what he likes. Imagine the story of King Ahab of Israel who wanted to go into war with Aram and takeover the city. In fact, God wanted to deal with king Ahab for his deeds. He made all the prophets of God king Ahab consulted before embarking on warfare with king of Aram.

All the prophets prophesied that Ahab would come back from the war victorious. But his friend king Judah, Jehoshaphat enquired if there was any other prophet of God that would be consulted before going into the war. King Ahab told Jehoshaphat that there is one prophet of God remaining but Ahab never liked the prophet called Micaiah because all his prophesies for King Ahab were not good. However king of Judah insisted he should be invited to consult and prophesy.

Prophet Micaiah was the only one that God had put into his mouth the true prophesy that king Ahab would be killed in the war. The servant that went for Michaiah told him that his prophesy should be same as the other prophets. But Micaiah told him he would only tell the king what God tells him. Initially Micaiah told the king he would be victorious, but he made Micaiah to swear and tell him the truth. Then prophet Micaiah told him he would not be victorious. The king of Israel was furious and told king of Judah that prophet never prophesy anything good for me. Then Micaiah continued according to the Bible I King 22:1-23 “…So the Lord has put a lying spirit to the mouths of all these prophets of yours. The Lord had decreed disaster for you”.