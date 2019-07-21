Give and be ready to receive

By Funmi Komolafe

Give, it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For the measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again”. Luke 6 vs. 38 King James Version of the Holy Bible.

Brethren, you must have heard this particular Bible verse used as a reference point during church services or other church programmes.

Often times, this verse is quoted when making a point about the need for Christians to pay tithes which is appropriate. However, reflecting on the verse, it simply means that those who do not sow should not expect to reap.

The question is what do you sow? To whom do you give and what is your expectation?

A Christian who is not a giver cannot truly be called a Christian. The one who waits until people beg from him or her to give is not living according to the word of God.

Perhaps you are thinking that only those who have enough or extra can give. You are wrong. Giving in the sense that the Holy Bible means here is not necessarily about money. Our Lord Jesus was a giver. He cared about others and still cares about us.

Matthew 14 vs. 14-& 15 recorded the activities of our Lord Jesus thus: “ And Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them, and he healed their sick. And when it was evening, his disciples came to him saying, This is a desert place, and the time is now past; send the multitude away, that they may go into the villages, and buy themselves victuals”.

Verse 16&17 “ But Jesus said unto them, They need not depart; give ye them to eat. And they say unto him, We have here but five loaves, and two fishes”.

Brethren, I am sure you are familiar with this story. The five thousand were fed and there was a left over of 12 baskets”. It’s one of the miracles of our Lord Jesus.

Many lessons can be drawn from this simple passage. First is that Jesus was “moved with compassion”. When the disciples suggested that he should let them go and find some food, it wasn’t because the disciples were unkind or unfriendly. They made their suggestion based on physical reality.

Secondly, unknown to the disciples, the great Provider has already placed in their hands what was needed to take care of the multitude.

The Lord Jesus took an action that provoked the miracle as recorded in verse 19 of Matthew 14 “ And he commanded the multitude to sit down on the grass, and took the five loaves, and the two fishes, and looking up to heaven, he blessed, and brake, and gave the loaves to his disciples, and the disciples to the multitude”.

Brethren, you will see from this passage that Jesus gave to those who could not give to him. When last did you give to the poor? When last did you make a donation to an orphanage? Though you know that children are a heritage of the Lord.

Brethren it is not only money that you can give. How much service do you give to the work of God?.

When you give, how do you give? Do you give cheerfully or grudgingly?

A certain woman in Lagos was married for about 15 years without children yet she would voluntarily beautify the children’s auditorium with painting and other decoration to make the place attractive to children so that they would like to attend Bible classes and church services.

The point here is that this woman knew that the children were not in any position to reward her yet she continued supporting the children.

She didn’t stop at that, instead of throwing lavish birthday parties, she would rather locate an orphanage and donate foodstuff and other materials. She was giving without expecting a reward from those she gave.

But God Almighty, the one who rewards kept a record of her activities and remembered her.

This second half of the year, either your enemies like it or not, the Lord will remember you.

Whatever you have been aiming to possess will soon belong to you. Indeed you will have an overflow in the name of Jesus.

Many of us like to make people sweat before we give. Even when we are in a position to give with ease.

The Holy Bible cautions against this attitude in Proverbs 3 verse 27 “ Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it”.

Here we are discussing giving as it relates to our relationship with other human beings.

What about giving to God? Brethren, do you know that our God is not in need. He is the All Sufficient God.

However, we can give to support his work as a way of winning souls for the kingdom of God. We can also give to expand the work of God and propagate the gospel.

The man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in his daily devotional book, Open Heavens wrote on the topic “ Give, give and Give Again”. In other words, we should never be tired of giving.

He wrote, “ … As long as you still have anything to give, give and give again. The good thing about giving is that the giver can never lack something to give”.

Simply put, the more you give, the more you are blessed.

I don’t know what aspect of life you need a breakthrough but be confident that the great provider is able to meet that need.

Are you worried about the future of your children who are jobless graduates? Worry is not the answer. Take it to God in prayer and God will provide jobs for them. The one who is unemployed today is soon to become an employer in Jesus name.

Are you enduring your marriage when you ought to be enjoying? Take it to the Lord in prayer. That baby you have been waiting for will soon begin to kick inside you.

Brethren, find time to give to others especially the less privileged and give to God. When you give to the less privileged, God will give to you openly and many will rejoice with you.

As you give continue to remind the Lord to remember you. Make declarations to your self concerning your breakthrough and it will manifest.

Making declarations is a statement of your claim to the word of God for your life and the rejection of a challenge.

As you wait on the Lord for your children, begin to call yourself, the name or names of that child or children you want and God will honour his word in your life.

Since givers never lack according to the word of God, continue to give and you will soon experience an overflow of whatever you lack in Jesus name.

Have a fruitful week.