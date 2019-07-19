Funke Akindele unveils next project

By Ayo Onikoyi

Funke Akindele was recently hosted on the popular Silverbird TV breakfast show, ‘Today on STV’, where she discussed her career, motherhood and her CSR work on promoting hygiene and good health in Nigeria through Dettol’s Clean Naija Initiative.

The Jenifa star also spoke on the need for better general health practices including daily hand hygiene as this singular act can prevent the transmission of illnesses like diarrhea, making families and communities healthier and happier.

The Clean Naija initiative, which was created to achieve a cleaner nation through the continuous habit of proper handwashing and personal hygiene, has so far been achieving its mandate, through mass awareness, social education and provision of infrastructure towards proper hand hygiene habits.

When asked what her partnership with Dettol means for Nigerians, Funke Akindele said, “Our goal is to get 20 million clean hands by the end of year 2020, and as such, I’d personally champion the promotion of proper personal hygiene in Nigeria. This is possible because, Dettol has products such as the antiseptic liquid, the anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer which will be instrumental to the achievement of our mandate.”

She rounded up her time on the show by announcing the start of the National Handwash Challenge which is a social campaign that will help raise the consciousness of Handwashing amongst active Nigerians.

To get the conversation going, she asked people to join the challenge by taking a picture or video whilst washing their hands, after which they’d post it on social media, tag @DettolNigeria and @Cleannaijang, and also tag 5 of their friends to do the same using the hashtag #DettolCleanNaija and #NationalHandwashChallenge.