FIFA U-20 Female W/Cup: Obaseki assures Edo is prepared to host world

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state is ready to host the world as the international football governing body, FIFA, commences tour of facilities in Nigeria’s bid to host the 2020 Under-20 female soccer fiesta.

According to Obaseki, “We are delighted at the endorsements of our facilities by the visiting FIFA delegation led by FIFA Consultant, Mainasarawa Illo.

“Edo State is the heartbeat of Nigeria, we made our mark in sports several decades ago and we are setting the stage to bring back those glorious years of leading in all sporting activities, with our huge investment in the sector.”

He noted that, “Edo is clearly the safest state in the South-south region, our people are very cosmopolitan with a rich and colourful culture.

“We have a functional airport, some of the best hotels in the country, reliable transport infrastructure that has Taxify and Uber leading the pack. So we have everything that will give our guests a memorable experience.”

The governor added that the remodelling work on Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will soon be completed while work on other sporting facilities is progressing.

Recall that FIFA, earlier in the week, scored Edo State high in its preparations towards hosting the Under 20 World Cup tournament in the state capital, Benin City, in the event that Nigeria wins the hosting right.

FIFA Consultant, Mainasarawa Illo accompanied by Amaju Pinnick of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during a tour of facilities said that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City is one of the venues proposed for use by FIFA.

Illo explained that “there was need to know before time, exactly what’s on ground, see the progress of work, so as to know if adequate preparations have been made to accommodate all the required facilities”

After the inspection, he declared that the facilities on ground were “absolutely breath-taking. It is scenic, picturesque, functional, strong and very promising.”