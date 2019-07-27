FIFA ranking : Dudu-Orumen commend Eagles position

Benin – The Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for currently occupying the 33rd position in the latest FIFA ranking.

Making the commendation on Saturday in Benin, Dudu-Orumen said that the team needs a better technical crew to sharpen sports activities.

“The current 33rd position was as a result of winning a bronze in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Tunisia.

“The statistics looks impressive. I’m one of those who doesn’t really pay more attention to FIFA ranking, I want to see a good football during play and want we have achieved.

“The football authority should task the technical crew to give us a better performing team,” the chairman said.

Dudu-Orumen urged the technical team to come out with new approach to the game as a key factor to dominate in any continental tournament.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles moved up to 33rd place in July as against 45th in June in the FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday. (NAN)

