FG welcomes, praises Super Eagles for AFCON outing

The Federal Government on Friday lauded the bronze medal –winning effort of the Super Eagles, as a team led by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha received the Nigeria delegation to the finals in Egypt, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A chartered Air Peace aircraft that flew the delegation from Egypt landed in Abuja at about 10.40am, led by the NFF First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, and also including the 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko, General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Members of the Executive Committee, and players and officials of the Eagles.

Nigeria pipped Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday to win her eighth bronze medal title at the Africa Cup of Nations. Scorer Odion Jude Ighalo, who finished as top scorer in the entire qualifying series for the championship, is primed to be tournament top scorer with five goals.