The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has put in place stringent measures to check cybercrime in the country, especially in the banking sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night held at the Grand Central Hotel Kano on Saturday night.

Recall that the Dinner was organised by Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kabuga branch, to honour members of the association for their contribution towards the development of the country.

Dambatta, who expressed concern over the ugly trend, said that cybercrime would soon be a thing of the past as the federal government was putting in place all necessary measures to tackle the problem.

He noted that over 60 million Nigerians had access to high speed internet services in the country.

He added that the National broadband penetration, which was between five and six per cent when he was appointed, had now increased to 33.13 per cent.

“The commission is looking at a new target which the Federal government will soon make an announcement on,” he said.

According to him, the commission remains committed to ensure that more Nigerians have access to high speed internet services within the next four years.

He thanked the Kabuga branch of the NSE for organising the event adding that the recognition will encourage him to do more so as to justify the confidence proposed in him.

In his remarks, the President, Council for Regulation of Engineering (COREN), Engr. Ali Rabiu said that the amended COREN Act would soon be effective to check the activities of erring members.

He said that the amended Act was in line with the commitment of the council and the Present administration’s effort to ensure sanity in the Council through strict adherence to laws governing buildings regulations.

According to Rabiu, when the amended Act becomes effective, it will address the challenges bedevilling the Council and ensure that erring members are appropriately sanctioned.

Rabiu said that the amended Act, which is in process of being gazetted, would help to strengthen the Council.

He added that it would also enable the council to discharge its duties in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations governing its activities in the country.

“When the amended Act becomes effective, it will come up with a number of sanctions and ensure that an erring member can lose his or her licence to practice,’’ he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the Council in its efforts to ensure strict adherence to building regulations in the country.

The wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Hajiya Hafsat and some former officials of the association are among those honoured at the occasion.