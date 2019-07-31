FG saves N500bn through PICA

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has saved about N500 billion through Presidential Initiative for Continuous Audit, PICA.

Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Dikwa, disclosed at a meeting with the Alumni of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Abuja chapter.

He told the visiting alumni that most of the achievements were recorded under his leadership as a result of his training at NIPSS.

He said: “If you recall, over the last four years, this administration has put in place a lot of policies and I am part of the financial policies put in place at the Ministry of Finance.

“I headed most of the reforms at the Ministry of Finance for the past four years. There are tangible results we have got over the years.

“One of the fundamental achievements was saving the government over N500 billion from leakages and wastages under my leadership at PICA.

“If the initiative was not in place, this amount of money we are talking about would have been spent by MDAs. It was because of this initiative that was put in place that we were able to save that money from treasury looters.

“We have also put in place so many other measures like the whistle-blowing policy. The policy was initiated under my chairmanship in PICA. We were able to succeed not only from recoveries, but also stopped people from doing the wrong thing as far as government circle was concern.

In his remarks, head of the delegation, Dr. Mobolaji Olowo, said the team was at the ministry to congratulate Dikwa on his appointment as Permanent Secretary and urged him to be a good ambassador of the institute.

