Female Minister’s Profile

Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

Zainab Ahmed from Kaduna is an Accountant. She was appointed as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015. In 2018, she was appointed as Finance Minister in September 2018 after the resignation of the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Upon graduation, Ahmed was employed in 1982 as an Accountant II in the Main Accounts of Ministry of Finance in Kaduna State and was promoted to Accountant I in March 1984, but resigned in 1985 to join NITEL.

She is said to have served the Nigerian public in various high ranking positions, including managing director of the Kaduna State of Nigeria’s investment company, and also the Chief Finance Officer of the Nigeria mobile telecommunications company. As Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab bags new degree from PMB School of governance on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Sa’adiya Umar Farouk

Sa’adiya Umar Farouk from Zamfara is the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons on September 26, 2016

She worked as Operations Manager at Pinnacle Travels and Tours Ltd (a Nigerian travel agency) between 2001 – 2003 before joining the National Assembly Service Commission as an Administrative Officer II in 2003 where she rose to the Position of Principal Administrative Officer before leaving the commission in 2010 to pursue her political ambitions.

She became the National treasurer of the CPC, from 2011 – 2013, and then Interim National Treasurer of the APC from 2013-2014 before her appointment as Member, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council where she served in the directorates of election planning and monitoring, field operations, and fund raising, in preparation for the 2015 general elections.

Sa’adiya is said to have carried out policies within the commission before which of course has earned her the ministerial position under the platform of APC.

Sharon Ikeazor

Sharon Ikeazor from Anambra until her nomination as minister by President Mohammadu Buhari is currently Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, she is said to have been commended by Pensioners in Nigeria for various achievement she has recorded within the few years that she assumed office.

Gbemisola Saraki

Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara was a former member of the House of Representatives in 1999 under the umbrella of the All People’s Party, APP. She ran under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the senate in 2003 and won the seat, representing the Central Senatorial District of Kwara State. She re-contested in 2007 and won again, serving as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for eight years. 2003-2011.

At the Senate, Gbemisola Saraki chaired several high profile committees, including, the Senate Committee on National Planning, Poverty Alleviation and Economic Affairs and the Senate Committee on Corruption. Her last duty call was the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

She was also a returning member of the ECOWAS Parliament. Saraki defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015. In February 2016, Saraki was appointed by President Muhammed Buhari as the Pro Chancellor and Chairperson of the Federal University Otuoke, Baylesa. On 13 February 2017, Saraki was also appointed as one of the 16-member committee to re-negotiate its 2009 agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

Dr. Ramatu Tijjani

Aliyu Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, from Yobe is the immediate past APC National woman Leader.

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, was appointed Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO in June 2009.

Prior to her appointment as Ambassador, Mrs. Katagum served as the Secretary General of the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO from 2001, after fifteen years of stewardship at the Commission.

Mrs. Katagum has served on a number of national and international Committees and Panels throughout her career. In particular she was a Member of the Board of Trustees of the African World Heritage Fund between 2009 and 2011; Chairperson of the West Africa Group in UNESCO in 2009 and 2012; Chair of the E-9 Group at UNESCO in 2010 to 2012; Member, representing Nigeria, on the UNESCO Headquarters’ Committee in 2011-2013; Temporary Chairperson of the PX Commission of the Executive Board, 191st Session in 2013 and Chairperson of the Preparatory Group, of the Executive Board, 197th Session in 2015.

Katagum holds a Masters in Administration and Planning from the University of Lagos, a Bachelor of Arts, B.A in English, a Graduate Certificate in Education at the Ahmadu Bello University, as well as a Certificate in Social Development Policy, Planning and Practice at the University College, London. She was awarded a UNESCO Fellowship in 1999.

Pauline Tallen

Pauline Tallen from Plateau was former Minister of State for science and technology to the cabinet of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2007, she became the deputy governor of Plateau State and the first woman to be a deputy governor in Northern Nigeria. She also contested to be governor of the state in 2011, but lost to Jonah Jang. She is presently a member, board of trustees of All Progressive Congress, and was honoured as woman of the year for her contribution to Nigeria at the 10th African Icon of Our Generation Award. She is a board member of National Agency for Control of Aids, NACA.

Vanguard