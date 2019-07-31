Father of 4 commits suicide in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A father of four, Mr. Kula Adasu, committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree at Tse Agbaragba in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday, after being accused of complicity in the death of a relative, Terseer Adasu.

Vanguard gathered from a family source that Terseer Adasu, who resided in Makurdi town before his death, died mysteriously after a brief illness prompting suspicion that he was killed through witchcraft.

The source: “The family deliberated over the matter and all hands pointed towards Kula. But they also resolved to consult a soothsayer to reveal the true identity of the mastermind of the mysterious death, which is the usual practice of the people of the area.

“Incidentally, members of the family were preparing to visit the soothsayer this morning (yesterday), when they shockingly discovered that Kula had hung himself on a tree in the village without leaving any note or talking to his wife or children.

“People are now saying that he allegedly took his own life for fear of being exposed by the soothsayer and the consequent penalty that is meted to anyone found to have committed such heinous act in the family.”

Vanguard