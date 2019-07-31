Super Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie has asked that the women’s senior national team be paid the same amount of money paid to the men’s national team, the Super Eagles. She made the call at the 2019 Ladies In Sports (LIS) Conference held on Friday, July 26 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

“I think we deserve equal pay. We are the most successful female team in Africa. We have done the nation proud. I believe we will get there, one step at a time,” Oparanozie said.

She also advocated for the Nigeria Women’s Football League to be televised. “The Nigeria Football Federation must work on getting the women’s league on TV. With that, there will be more eyes on the league and sponsors can come in,” said the En Avant Guingamp striker.

With the theme “Keeping the barriers down”, athletes, journalists, administrators, coaches and many more witnessed the fourth edition of the annual conference founded by ace sports broadcaster, Tega Onojaife.

The NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi opened the discussions on the importance of girls and women in sports, highlighting that sportswomen have to work harder to get recognition in today’s society.

“One of the things that can help Nigeria reach its potential is to give women opportunities in every area,” Akinwunmi said.

The conference which had Ghana Women’s National team coach, Mercy Tagoe, former Banyana Banyana midfielder, Amanda Dlamini and Oparanozie saw the trio discuss keeping the barriers down in football.

Oparanozie addressed the issue of equal pay while Coach Mercy Tagoe talked about her journey from being a footballer to a referee and a coach. Amanda Dlamini urged footballers to prepare for retirement, as that made it easier for her transition into sports broadcasting after she hung up her boots.

“Football is not your whole life. You need to get yourself ready for retirement. I had to go to the university to ensure I could do something after I retired,” Dlamini said.