Fake Navy officer docked over impersonation

By Onozure Dania

Lagos— one Mohammed Tukur, who allegedly impersonated a Naval officer, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba.

Tukur, 27, who is a motorcycle rider (okada), is facing a five-count charge bordering on breach of peace, unlawful possession of identity card, forgery and impersonation, preferred against him by the Police.

The Police alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by impersonating as a Navy personnel.

He was also alleged to have had in his possession a Navy identity card bearing his name as a personnel.

The defendant committed the alleged offences on July 5, at about 12:30a.m., along Agege Motor Road Mushin, Lagos.

“Tukur presented a fake Navy identity card that bears his name to Police officer and impersonated himself as a member of the Armed Forces, which is false,” the Police said.

According to the Police, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 168 (d), 330 (d), 362 (a), (b), 363 (a) (b), 77 (b), of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Consequently Magistrate K. O. Ogundare, who stood in for Chief Magistrate Tanimola, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be gainfully employed, show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government and have his address verified.

The defendant was remanded in prison custody, pending when he is able to perfect his bail conditions.

Ogundare adjourned the case till August 28, for mention.

Vanguard