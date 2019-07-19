EFCC arrests suspected facebook hacker

…Allegedly hacks about 100 facebook accounts

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives attached to the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a suspected notorious FaceBook accounts hacker, Okohwan Kelvin.

The suspect, was arrested in Warri, Delta State.

Kelvin’s arrest according to the Commission’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, followed discreet monitoring of his online activities, based on complaints from members of the public alleging that he hacked and took over their FaceBook accounts, after they clicked on a phisting link he sent to them.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Kelvin had hacked about one hundred FaceBook accounts using phishing links generated from an online hacking website.

“It was also discovered that the suspect was selling hacked FaceBook accounts to other fraudsters who were using them for various nefarious online activities. In some cases, he used many of the accounts himself to defraud friends of his victims. He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”, Kelvin said.

Vanguard